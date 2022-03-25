IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

An American finds a role to play in supplying Ukrainian fighters

02:31

Cal Perry, correspondent for MSNBC, talks with an American working with a group of volunteers called "The Blue and Yellow" transferring supplies like bulletproof vests, helmets, and gun scopes from Europe and beyond to fighters in Ukraine.March 25, 2022

