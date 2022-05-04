IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Americans speak out against Republicans dismissing the importance of abortion rights

06:13

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks about the mistake Republicans are making underestimating the importance of abortion rights as a critical American freedom. May 4, 2022

