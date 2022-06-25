IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

American women face new era of very big, invasive government

04:07

Rachel Maddow explores what it will now be like for American women who suffer a miscarriage or have something go wrong with a pregnancy and have that personal situation become a matter for police to investigation the possibility of illegal abortion.June 25, 2022

