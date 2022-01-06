Ambiguity in Garland speech leaves scope of DOJ focus a mystery
Rachel Maddow points out that Attorney General Merrick Garland's language in a speech that held the interest of Americans everywhere, did not make clear whether the Department of Justice is focused purely on the violence and vandalism of January 6th or the broader coup plot by Donald Trump and his acolytes. Jan. 6, 2022
Ambiguity in Garland speech leaves scope of DOJ focus a mystery
