  • U.S. aid to Ukraine adjusts to Russian threat; longer term planning considered

    Alarm for areas still occupied by Russia after atrocities exposed in liberated towns

    Panic escalates as Russia increases attacks on civilian targets in southern Ukraine

  • Zelenskyy takes case to U.N.

  • Sean Penn: Ukraine will win this war 'because they're together’

  • Sean Penn back from Ukraine: Zelenskyy was 'born for this'

  • Zelenskyy calls for tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes

  • “It was horrific”: U.S. ambassador to UN on watching video of atrocities in Ukraine

  • Russia’s propaganda war

  • Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine

  • Ben Rhodes: This is rising to the potential level of genocide

  • HARP CEO Burke Bryant: ‘No question about the war crimes taking place’ in Ukraine. ‘Everyone is being targeted.’

  • Amb. McFaul: A ‘protracted war’ in Ukraine could last ‘months, if not years’

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'

  • White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings

  • Pierre-Richard Prosper: 'It is very apparent to me that war crimes are being committed'

  • Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?

  • Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council

  • Making the case for reform at the U.N.

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'terrible war crimes' in address to U.N. Security Council

Rachel Maddow

Alarm for areas still occupied by Russia after atrocities exposed in liberated towns

Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, talks about the horrors he witnessed in Ukrainian towns liberated from Russian occupation and concerns about civilian deaths and Russian atrocities in areas still held by Russian forces.April 6, 2022

