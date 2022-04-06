Alarm for areas still occupied by Russia after atrocities exposed in liberated towns
07:22
Share this -
copied
Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, talks about the horrors he witnessed in Ukrainian towns liberated from Russian occupation and concerns about civilian deaths and Russian atrocities in areas still held by Russian forces.April 6, 2022
U.S. aid to Ukraine adjusts to Russian threat; longer term planning considered
04:17
Now Playing
Alarm for areas still occupied by Russia after atrocities exposed in liberated towns
07:22
UP NEXT
Panic escalates as Russia increases attacks on civilian targets in southern Ukraine
05:32
Zelenskyy takes case to U.N.
04:08
Sean Penn: Ukraine will win this war 'because they're together’
03:52
Sean Penn back from Ukraine: Zelenskyy was 'born for this'