    January 6th Committee requests records from Republican Rep. Scott Perry

    01:56

  • Maddow: If you've been putting off vaccination, the time to do it is now.

    01:56

  • 'No slack in the system': Struggling hospitals despair at prospect of Omicron wave

    09:55

  • Sanders: Let Democrats show their support for BBB issues with a vote

    02:29

  • Wearied by Manchin perfidy, progressives eye 'two track process' to achieve BBB's goals

    03:44

  • Basis of new Cohen lawsuit over Trump abuse of power warrants concern among Americans

    05:16

  • Softening Trump political potency seen in endorsement flops, limp ticket sales

    08:35

  • The Senate filibuster isn't what it used to be because the Senate isn't either

    06:08

  • FDA makes access to abortion medication by mail permanent

    02:45

  • Republican Party helping Trump pay his personal legal bills: WaPo

    02:47

  • New details paint 'insane' picture of how right wing media obtained Biden daughter's diary

    05:20

  • Senate Democrats get serious about protecting elections, voting rights

    09:04

  • Data plainly shows benefits of Covid vaccine booster in reducing case rates

    06:26

  • Republican rips colleagues for damaging, wasteful election spectacle

    05:13

  • Election officials gain defenders against Trump Republicans bent on corrupting democracy

    08:11

  • New Meadows texts further implicate members of Congress in Trump plot to overturn election

    02:05

  • Cheney emphasis makes clear: possible Trump federal crime a focus of January 6th Committee

    05:07

  • A bad day for Donald Trump, and it's only Tuesday

    03:18

  • Warnock to Senate Democrats: Bipartisanship at whose expense?

    06:50

  • 'These are no ordinary times': Warnock calls for action to stem erosion of democracy

    02:43

Rachel Maddow

Absent accountability, Republicans run roughshod over election system in Wisconsin

11:49

Rachel Maddow looks at how Republicans in Wisconsin have become increasingly brazen in their attacks on the state's election system and state officials as no one appears to be holding them accountable while they dismantle the state's democracy. Dec. 22, 2021

