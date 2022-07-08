Abortion rights supporters rush to add state ballot measures

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Archive: Turmoil in 1992 as Supreme Court upholds Roe; allows restrictions

    08:02

  • Archive: The ignominious tenure of Anne Burford at Reagan's EPA

    09:15

  • Secret Service episodes on Jan. 6 show complicated mix of duty and political allegiance

    10:11

  • Jan. 6 Committee's highlighting of witness intimidation adds to pressure on Garland

    04:01

  • Trump sought to wield violence by loyalists, January 6 hearing testimony shows

    03:11

  • Sixth hearing adds new dimension to Mark Meadows' role in January 6th insurrection 

    06:29

  • Trump embraced armed rally attendees; sought to join them in march: Jan. 6 hearing witness

    07:16

  • GOP unable to raise a candidate to supplant Trump despite Trump's mounting legal problems

    01:55

  • Putin's Russia preps for political stunt with trial of American Brittney Griner

    01:36

  • Overseas doctors help U.S. women with medication abortions to circumvent new bans

    09:45

  • Dearth of good options for GOP voters heading into Tuesday primaries

    05:22

  • American women face new era of very big, invasive government

    04:07

  • Republican 40-year political project achieves goal with Supreme Court ending Roe v. Wade

    08:10

  • Republican Supreme Court could impose national abortion ban without help from electeds

    03:40

  • Thomas announces targeting of gay rights; tacit new direction to anti-abortion movement

    02:43

  • Threat of anti-abortion terrorism amplified as bans reduce number of providers

    01:37

  • Despair won't stop Republicans seeking national abortion ban: Rep. Barbara Lee

    05:37

  • Abortion providers scramble to help women as state bans spread

    06:12

  • Politicized Supreme Court oblivious to rulings' consequences for Americans

    02:17

  • January 6th hearing connects two major dots in Trump coup plot

    02:56

Rachel Maddow

Abortion rights supporters rush to add state ballot measures

04:31

Ali Velshi reports on the ongoing legal battles against new state abortion bans and trigger laws as well as a multi-state movement to secure abortion rights with ballot measures.July 8, 2022

