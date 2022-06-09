IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Willful ignorance': Officer Dunn decries Jack Del Rio's comments minimizing Jan. 6

Rachel Maddow

'Willful ignorance': Officer Dunn decries Jack Del Rio's comments minimizing Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who helped defend the U.S Capitol on January 6th and trained Officer Carolyn Edwards, who will publicly testify before the Jan. 6 committee today, discusses the need for public hearings, why he decided to attend, and Washington Commanders coach Jack Del Rio's controversial comments about the riot. June 9, 2022

    'Willful ignorance': Officer Dunn decries Jack Del Rio's comments minimizing Jan. 6

