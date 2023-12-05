IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

'Wildly unconstitutional': GOP behind closed doors flagged Trump's election scheme

Rachel Maddow reads excerpts from "Oath and Honor," the new book by former Rep. Liz Cheney in which she describes discussions among Republicans about the unconstitutionality of Donald Trump's scheme to overturn his 2020 election loss.Dec. 5, 2023

