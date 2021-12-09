'Too much straight talk' on Covid forces Kansas health secretary out of office
Dr. Lee Norman, former secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, talks with Rachel Maddow about how his honesty and directness about the facts of Covid and preventing the spread of the virus offended the political sensitivities of state Republicans.Dec. 9, 2021
