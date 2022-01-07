'This is not about a day': Booker sets January 6 on U.S. civil rights timeline -full video
22:23
Share this -
copied
Senator Cory Booker addresses the U.S. Senate on the anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol, placing that shameful day on the timeline of the American struggle for a more perfect union.Jan. 7, 2022
UP NEXT
'Lies lead to violence': Snyder on the Big Lie's toxic cycle
03:06
Republican deference to Big Lie over facts of January 6 exposes scary gap among Americans
09:49
January 6th Committee making vital record in face of Big Lie and GOP disinformation
07:05
Ambiguity in Garland speech leaves scope of DOJ focus a mystery
04:10
Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal
07:10
Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions