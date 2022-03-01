'They need to stop him': Clinton calls on Putin aides to 'act for the good of Russia'
02:28
Share this -
copied
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts to the question of whether Vladimir Putin is under the influence of some kind of illness, and calls upon Putin's aides to put a stop to him before he brings any more harm to the Russian people.March 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Russians reject Putin and his war on Ukraine
04:47
Anticipating repression under Putin, Ukrainians fight for their lives
04:14
'I don't think there is a safe place': Kyiv residents fearful as Russian invaders close in
07:27
With Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, a strengthening of democracy: Ifill
03:10
Putin's failure as a leader drives his resentment of Ukraine democracy
10:21
Anti-war protests in Russia test Putin's dictator privilege of disregarding public opinion