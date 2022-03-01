IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

'They need to stop him': Clinton calls on Putin aides to 'act for the good of Russia'

02:28

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts to the question of whether Vladimir Putin is under the influence of some kind of illness, and calls upon Putin's aides to put a stop to him before he brings any more harm to the Russian people.March 1, 2022

