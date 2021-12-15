'These are no ordinary times': Warnock calls for action to stem erosion of democracy
02:43
Share this -
copied
Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock talks with Rachel Maddow about the need for Democrats to take it upon themselves to prevent the continued dismantling of democracy in the United States before there is too much damage to repair.Dec. 15, 2021
UP NEXT
Fox hosts secretly asked Trump to stop Jan. 6 attack
08:46
Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe
03:46
Sen. Warnock believes rules change for debt limit can lead to passing voting rights
03:29
Chuck Rosenberg: Meadows contempt case 'much more difficult' than Bannon
05:54
DC attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for role in Jan. 6
00:27
Meadows facing 'very serious' allegations in Jan. 6 probe ahead of House contempt vote