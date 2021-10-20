'The public will be shocked': January 6 demonstrates seriousness with Bannon contempt vote
09:11
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, talks with Rachel Maddow about the committee's vote to recommend a criminal contempt-of-Congress charge for Steve Bannon and whether the committee's investigation is learning more than the public already knows about the January 6th pro-Trump insurrection.Oct. 20, 2021