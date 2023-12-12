'The need for speed': Jack Smith adds specialist to shortcut Trump delay tactic

Special Counsel Jack Smith has added Michael Dreeben, a DOJ veteran of over 30 years who has argued more than 100 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, to his team to encourage the Supreme Court to fast track consideration of issues raised in Donald Trump's appeals in his federal criminal case involving subversion of the 2020 election results. Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney joins to discuss what Dreeben brings to this part of Smith's case.Dec. 12, 2023