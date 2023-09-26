'The make-or-break moment for the Republican Party': Hutchinson talks GOP loyalty to Trump

- Now Playing
'The make-or-break moment for the Republican Party': Hutchinson talks GOP loyalty to Trump03:02
- UP NEXT
'It's a huge dilemma': U.S. looks for leverage against Uganda's 'kill the gays' law04:32
It's complicated: Options limited when U.S. companies work contrary to U.S. interests04:00
Maddow: What sets us apart as a country is fragile and worth fighting to protect10:46
Elon Musk seen as working counter to U.S. interests in dealings with Russia, China07:37
'Like dealing with a drug gang': Putin takes hostages to trade for captured spies and assassins06:53
Voter wrath flares as Wisconsin GOP tries to disregard election results05:31
'Prequel' book tour dates announced01:20
Trump bid to put off federal trial for years falls flat; Judges consult on speedy trial schedule05:43
Why it's wrong to assume a single gunman is a 'lone wolf' shooter04:56
Meadows takes risk with surprise testimony that has potential to backfire03:53
Report on Trump's private remarks reveals true stakes of 2024 election04:11
Lawrence: Trump's mug shot is his presidential portrait04:00
Georgia Republicans pass law that could remove Fani Willis to help Trump08:42
Rachel Maddow: We have a mug shot of a U.S. president. Do not take this lightly.02:12
Insider shares a look at the inner workings of the legal process Trump is going through05:50
Historic "Little Rock Nine" school pushes back on Arkansas law limiting race studies03:44
Sen. Warnock (D-GA): We know who Trump is, but who are we?06:22
The dog that didn't bark: Trump's calls for massive protests go unanswered07:06
A human face on the real victims: Georgia indictments offer some justice to maligned election workers02:37
- Now Playing
'The make-or-break moment for the Republican Party': Hutchinson talks GOP loyalty to Trump03:02
- UP NEXT
'It's a huge dilemma': U.S. looks for leverage against Uganda's 'kill the gays' law04:32
It's complicated: Options limited when U.S. companies work contrary to U.S. interests04:00
Maddow: What sets us apart as a country is fragile and worth fighting to protect10:46
Elon Musk seen as working counter to U.S. interests in dealings with Russia, China07:37
'Like dealing with a drug gang': Putin takes hostages to trade for captured spies and assassins06:53
Play All