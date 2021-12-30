'The common enemy is the virus': Fauci calls for national unity in fighting Covid
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talks about the need for states to work with the federal government in combatting the spread of Covid, and the importance of getting vaccinated for the common good.Dec. 30, 2021
