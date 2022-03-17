IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

'Switchblade' drones included in new U.S. military aid package for Ukraine

01:20

Ali Velshi details some of what the new military aid package signed by President Biden contains, including 'Switchblade' drones.March 17, 2022

