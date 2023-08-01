IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

'Stop the Steal became a cash machine': Dishonest fundraising could come to bite Trump

02:45

While a lot of attention is being focused on potential conflicts inherent in Donald Trump (or his superPAC) paying the legal bills of his associates, some of whom are potential witnesses, there may also be a legal question about how that money was raised in the first place and whether people donating to Trump's reelection intended their donation to be used in Trump's legal defense. Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6 Committee discusses with Rachel Maddow. Aug. 1, 2023

