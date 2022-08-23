'Staggering': Schiff on NYT report of quantity, range of classified Mar-a-Lago materials

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about new reporting from the New York Times that the total number of classified documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago is more than 300 and was varied in source and subject matter. Aug. 23, 2022

