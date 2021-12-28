'Rosanne didn't radicalize herself': After death on 1/6, family seeks accountability
Lonna Cave, sister of Rosanne Boyland, who died during the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, talks with Ayman Mohyeldin about what compelled her sister to join the mob that attacked the Capitol, and the political currents that make another attack a very real possibility. Dec. 28, 2021
