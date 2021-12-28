IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Rosanne didn't radicalize herself': After death on 1/6, family seeks accountability

    09:17
Rachel Maddow

'Rosanne didn't radicalize herself': After death on 1/6, family seeks accountability

09:17

Lonna Cave, sister of Rosanne Boyland, who died during the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, talks with Ayman Mohyeldin about what compelled her sister to join the mob that attacked the Capitol, and the political currents that make another attack a very real possibility. Dec. 28, 2021

    'Rosanne didn't radicalize herself': After death on 1/6, family seeks accountability

