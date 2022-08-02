IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Rebound' Covid infections after Paxlovid becomes focus of inquiry

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Biden experiencing no reemergence of symptoms after testing positive for Covid again, White House says

    11:20

  • How Worried Should You Be About Monkeypox?

    15:05

  • President Biden ends Covid isolation after testing negative

    09:00

  • Biden ‘got through Covid with no fear’ due to widely available vaccine, treatments

    09:10

  • Biden tests negative for Covid

    02:31

  • Why Wasn't America More Prepared for Covid-19?

    07:28

  • Biden's doctor says his Covid symptoms are 'almost completely resolved'

    01:36

  • The New Era of Covid Comes With Toxic Work Culture

    13:37

  • Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for Covid

    02:09

  • President Biden’s Strategy on Gas Prices and Low Approval Ratings

    08:45

  • Let’s talk about monkeypox

    05:41

  • Covid cases and hospitalizations spiking for third July in a row

    08:14

  • What toll will Covid take on Biden?

    08:30

  • White House details physician's response to Biden contracting Covid

    02:27

  • Harris says Biden is in 'good spirits' as he recovers from Covid

    00:43

  • Andrea Mitchell recounts illnesses, health scares of former presidents

    03:07

  • Biden tweets photo after contracting Covid, says ‘keeping busy’

    00:19

  • Jill Biden: President ‘doing fine’ after testing positive for Covid

    05:15

  • Psaki: Biden contracting Covid part of job's 'risk assessment'

    06:12

Rachel Maddow

'Rebound' Covid infections after Paxlovid becomes focus of inquiry

02:15

Rachel Maddow reports on President Joe Biden's reinfection with Covid following treatment with the drug Paxlovid, an increasingly common occurrence. While the drug was effective in treating Covid, the "rebound" infections (and whether they are even related to Paxlovid) are not yet well understood.Aug. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Rebound' Covid infections after Paxlovid becomes focus of inquiry

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Biden experiencing no reemergence of symptoms after testing positive for Covid again, White House says

    11:20

  • How Worried Should You Be About Monkeypox?

    15:05

  • President Biden ends Covid isolation after testing negative

    09:00

  • Biden ‘got through Covid with no fear’ due to widely available vaccine, treatments

    09:10

  • Biden tests negative for Covid

    02:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All