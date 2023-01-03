'Profoundly productive' Democratic Congress closes with admirable record

- Now Playing
'Profoundly productive' Democratic Congress closes with admirable record04:56
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee directs DOJ to further evidence beyond their reach and names names04:24
'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities06:11
Meet the most powerful pro-democracy group you never heard of05:05
Why 'obstructing an official proceeding' is important to keep an eye on03:08
GOP Rep. Ralph Norman called for military takeover to keep Trump in power: report04:02
Report shows GOP members of Congress advocating sedition in texts to Mark Meadows03:55
Another Keystone Pipeline oil leak proves activist opponents correct03:45
Maddow: Voters teach GOP the lessons they won't learn on their own01:34
'Focus on the voter' key for organizers getting out the vote in Georgia03:16
How to understand the New York investigations of and cases against Donald Trump03:20
Criminal case against Trump Org goes to jury; NYDA probe of Trump adds fmr. DOJ prosecutor04:25
Right-wing, domestic terror eyed in N.C. infrastructure sabotage as facts remain elusive11:53
Arizona GOP election rejecting zeal could boomerang on party's candidates04:00
Republican leader Trump's dinner with racist forces reckoning for normal Americans07:24
China experiencing rare outbreak of pro-freedom protests02:04
Dinner with Trump boosts fringe racist into mainstream GOP politics05:21
Co-Owners of Club Q discuss aftermath of mass shooting05:21
Lessons from a World War II scandal that put the Justice Department to the test.07:09
Former chief of staff levels another abuse of power accusation at Trump03:56
- Now Playing
'Profoundly productive' Democratic Congress closes with admirable record04:56
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee directs DOJ to further evidence beyond their reach and names names04:24
'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities06:11
Meet the most powerful pro-democracy group you never heard of05:05
Why 'obstructing an official proceeding' is important to keep an eye on03:08
GOP Rep. Ralph Norman called for military takeover to keep Trump in power: report04:02
Play All