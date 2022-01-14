'Outside of its competence,' right=wing Supreme Court blocks Covid protections for workers

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan attorney general refers probe of fake electors to federal prosecutors

    05:54

  • January 6th Committee documents suggest Meadows involvement in fake elector scheme

    06:37

  • Fake elector struggles to explain role in scheme to submit false election papers

    03:32

  • McCarthy facing another possible Republican indictment as Gaetz case develops

    03:43

  • McCarthy changes tune on cooperation as January 6th Committee seeks his testimony

    04:05

  • Another cringey performance calls into question competence of favored Georgia Republican

    01:51

  • Similarities suggest coordination in fake elector letters from Republicans in five states

    11:57

  • Democrats work to convince Manchin, Sinema of the 'changed circumstance' needing new rules

    07:57

  • Republicans in at least three states filed forged elector letters; possible pattern seen

    07:53

  • Trump lawyers met with Georgia prosecutors; days later, Trump rants about law enforcement

    10:57

  • No stealthy escape for Cyber Ninjas, says judge

    02:09

  • Real agenda of Supreme Court conservatives seen in treatment of vaccine mandate case

    04:34

  • Voting rights advocates press hard line for Biden

    07:02

  • Trump victim act follows authoritarian playbook drawing in fanatical supporters

    06:16

  • 'Lies lead to violence': Snyder on the Big Lie's toxic cycle

    03:06

  • Republican deference to Big Lie over facts of January 6 exposes scary gap among Americans

    09:49

  • January 6th Committee making vital record in face of Big Lie and GOP disinformation

    07:05

  • 'This is not about a day': Booker sets January 6 on U.S. civil rights timeline -full video

    22:23

  • Ambiguity in Garland speech leaves scope of DOJ focus a mystery

    04:10

  • Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal

    07:10

Rachel Maddow

'Outside of its competence,' right=wing Supreme Court blocks Covid protections for workers

03:32

Rachel Maddow reads from the dissent in a Supreme Court ruling in which right-wing justices blocked OSHA from imposing standards to protect workers from Covid in the workplace.Jan. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Michigan attorney general refers probe of fake electors to federal prosecutors

    05:54

  • January 6th Committee documents suggest Meadows involvement in fake elector scheme

    06:37

  • Fake elector struggles to explain role in scheme to submit false election papers

    03:32

  • McCarthy facing another possible Republican indictment as Gaetz case develops

    03:43

  • McCarthy changes tune on cooperation as January 6th Committee seeks his testimony

    04:05

  • Another cringey performance calls into question competence of favored Georgia Republican

    01:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All