IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Maddow on Jan. 6 hearings and why ‘disgrace is a form of accountability’

    09:31

  • Across time and place, authoritarians share some common features

    05:17

  • 'Don't let people yank your chain': Rachel Maddow on deflating political 'rabble-rousers'

    06:22

  • 'I've gone too far to turn back': Maddow reveals threat to U.S. 'lost to history'

    10:00
  • Now Playing

    'Oh, wow!': Brian Sicknick's brother reacts to Trump subpoena by January 6 Committee

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Calamitous GOP candidates keep control of Senate within Democratic reach through midterms

    05:05

  • Russian escalation in Ukraine raises question of corresponding increase in U.S. support

    08:07

  • Maddow: Defending democracy calls for a whole-of-society response

    03:26

  • Rubio backs bill that would raise drug prices; odd move for an election year in Florida

    03:20

  • New Maddow podcast finds contemporary resonance in 1940s sedition trial

    02:54

  • Supreme Court case selection suggests aggressive conservative agenda in new term

    05:58

  • Oath Keepers trial, with rare charge and novel defense, focuses on intent

    05:00

  • Voting rights faces 'existential' threat in new Supreme Court term

    03:22

  • Challenges to U.S. democracy not unprecedented, but too big for quick fixes

    05:40

  • Maddow: Endgame of GOP undermining elections is to evade accountability to voters

    08:28

  • Republican Party's failure to manage its extremists threatens U.S. democracy

    07:01

  • Mind-bending NASA feat serves as inspiration for attempting important work

    04:27

  • Zelenskyy has choice words for Putin as Ukraine makes remarkable progress repelling Russia

    01:26

  • How Trump loyalists in the DOJ pushed prosecutors to protect 'Individual-1'

    06:36

  • Former U.S. attorney details Trump, Barr efforts to corrupt DOJ with political agenda

    11:58

Rachel Maddow

'Oh, wow!': Brian Sicknick's brother reacts to Trump subpoena by January 6 Committee

01:29

Rachel Maddow reports on the reaction of Ken Sicknick, brother of fallen USCP officer Brian Sicknick, to the vote by the January 6th Committee to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony.Oct. 14, 2022

  • Maddow on Jan. 6 hearings and why ‘disgrace is a form of accountability’

    09:31

  • Across time and place, authoritarians share some common features

    05:17

  • 'Don't let people yank your chain': Rachel Maddow on deflating political 'rabble-rousers'

    06:22

  • 'I've gone too far to turn back': Maddow reveals threat to U.S. 'lost to history'

    10:00
  • Now Playing

    'Oh, wow!': Brian Sicknick's brother reacts to Trump subpoena by January 6 Committee

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Calamitous GOP candidates keep control of Senate within Democratic reach through midterms

    05:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All