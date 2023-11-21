IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Benefits of historic auto union worker contracts redound to non-union labor as well

  • Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times

  • 'This is what they do': U.S. sees familiar pattern of authoritarian attack on the media

    'No way to run a democracy': Court advances new attack on Voting Rights Act

    How fallout from a major Trump family scandal illustrates institutional self-policing

  • Why the Supreme Court's new toothless code of ethics matters 'a little bit'

  • Trump tests Republican Party willingness to follow him into fascism

  • Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system

  • Report paints ominous picture of early days of planned second Trump term

  • UAW president defies skeptics (including Trump) to negotiate historic deal for union workers

  • 'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'

  • GOP embraces Trump's Big Lie with Mike Johnson vote; brings threat to democracy inside the House

  • Legal snowball rolls over Trump as judge reinstates gag order

  • A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame

  • 'The Republican Party is sick.': Maddow notes atypical nature of current House speaker vacancy

  • Settlement with separated migrant families marks step in closing shameful Trump-era chapter for U.S.

  • Democrats inexplicably allow indicted Senator Bob Menendez to continue serving 

  • 'Negotiations large and small': Hostage releases, aid to Gaza suggest possible shift as war rages

  • Maddow on her new book ‘Prequel’ clarifying today's politics: ‘I have a lot of faith in democracy’

  • Maddow on the Gaza hospital bombing: ‘We as humans have to believe that the truth matters’

Rachel Maddow

'No way to run a democracy': Court advances new attack on Voting Rights Act

A new federal appeals court ruling would take away the right of individuals and private organizations to sue over violations of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Janai Nelson, director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, talks with Rachel Maddow about the importance of the Voting Rights Act to ensuring that all voices in our democracy are equally heard. Nov. 21, 2023

