'No slack in the system': Struggling hospitals despair at prospect of Omicron wave
09:55
Share this -
copied
Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, Indiana pulmonologist, talks with Rachel Maddow about the desperation of health care workers already franticly trying to keep up with the pace of unvaccinated Covid patients, and now facing a potential swell from Omicron infections and a Republican legislature making matters worse with political stunts.Dec. 21, 2021
UP NEXT
Basis of new Cohen lawsuit over Trump abuse of power warrants concern among Americans
05:16
Softening Trump political potency seen in endorsement flops, limp ticket sales
08:35
The Senate filibuster isn't what it used to be because the Senate isn't either
06:08
FDA makes access to abortion medication by mail permanent
02:45
Republican Party helping Trump pay his personal legal bills: WaPo
02:47
New details paint 'insane' picture of how right wing media obtained Biden daughter's diary