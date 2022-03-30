'No good explanation' for gap in record of Trump calls on January 6th
Dan Goldman, former assistant U.S. attorney, explores the possible explanations and implications of the seven-hour gap in the record of Donald Trump's phone calls during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.March 30, 2022
