    'No good explanation' for gap in record of Trump calls on January 6th

Rachel Maddow

'No good explanation' for gap in record of Trump calls on January 6th

06:27

Dan Goldman, former assistant U.S. attorney, explores the possible explanations and implications of the seven-hour gap in the record of Donald Trump's phone calls during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.March 30, 2022

    'No good explanation' for gap in record of Trump calls on January 6th

