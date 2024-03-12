'Massive national security risk': Trump financial desperation makes access to U.S. secrets dangerous

With hundreds of millions of dollars in legal penalties due in a matter of weeks, Donald Trump's financial problems are no longer hypothetical, and his demonstrated willingness to abandon principle for the sake of a deal, as well as his apparent disregard for any duty to protect classified U.S. material, makes him "profoundly dangerous" to U.S. national security. Rachel Maddow argues that no one in Trump's position would be given a security clearance in any other circumstance. March 12, 2024