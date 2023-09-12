IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

'Like dealing with a drug gang': Putin takes hostages to trade for captured spies and assassins

06:53

Rachel Maddow looks at the "acute toxicity" of Vladimir Putin in the international community, sending assassins to other countries to kill his political enemies and taking foreign nationals hostage to trade with other countries when those assassins and other nefarious agents are caught and brought to justice.  Sept. 12, 2023

