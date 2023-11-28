'Like a moral tug of war for the soul': Horrific knife attack sets up modern political showdown

- Now Playing
'Like a moral tug of war for the soul': Horrific knife attack sets up modern political showdown06:12
- UP NEXT
Republican refusal to certify local election results seen as dress rehearsal for 2024 chaos03:11
Republican threat to Fani Willis runs into legal wall at state supreme court10:23
Benefits of historic auto union worker contracts redound to non-union labor as well01:44
Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times02:30
'This is what they do': U.S. sees familiar pattern of authoritarian attack on the media07:56
'No way to run a democracy': Court advances new attack on Voting Rights Act07:50
How fallout from a major Trump family scandal illustrates institutional self-policing05:15
Why the Supreme Court's new toothless code of ethics matters 'a little bit'05:29
Trump tests Republican Party willingness to follow him into fascism08:39
Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system04:04
Report paints ominous picture of early days of planned second Trump term04:19
UAW president defies skeptics (including Trump) to negotiate historic deal for union workers11:36
'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'07:40
GOP embraces Trump's Big Lie with Mike Johnson vote; brings threat to democracy inside the House04:27
Legal snowball rolls over Trump as judge reinstates gag order07:51
A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame07:39
'The Republican Party is sick.': Maddow notes atypical nature of current House speaker vacancy02:49
Settlement with separated migrant families marks step in closing shameful Trump-era chapter for U.S.03:24
Democrats inexplicably allow indicted Senator Bob Menendez to continue serving02:27
- Now Playing
'Like a moral tug of war for the soul': Horrific knife attack sets up modern political showdown06:12
- UP NEXT
Republican refusal to certify local election results seen as dress rehearsal for 2024 chaos03:11
Republican threat to Fani Willis runs into legal wall at state supreme court10:23
Benefits of historic auto union worker contracts redound to non-union labor as well01:44
Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times02:30
'This is what they do': U.S. sees familiar pattern of authoritarian attack on the media07:56
Play All