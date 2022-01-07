'Lies lead to violence': Snyder on the Big Lie's toxic cycle

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
'Lies lead to violence': Snyder on the Big Lie's toxic cycle03:06
UP NEXT
Republican deference to Big Lie over facts of January 6 exposes scary gap among Americans09:49
January 6th Committee making vital record in face of Big Lie and GOP disinformation07:05
Ambiguity in Garland speech leaves scope of DOJ focus a mystery04:10
Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal07:10
Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions04:27
Fate of voting rights legislation rests on pressure from 'spotlight of history'04:05
Biden admin points to silver lining on rise in Covid hospitalizations: less death02:36
Jamie Raskin on losing his son and defending American democracy07:11
Why did Hannity text that he was 'very worried' ahead of 1/6? Investigators want to know.10:09
Subpoenas for Ivanka, Trump Jr suggest NY AG investigation entering final stages06:54
Hospitalizations spike amid rocketing Covid case counts; threat to hospitals renewed05:49
Giuliani aide's submission to the January 6th Committee exposes new facet of Trump plot07:13
Republicans hit snags deploying gerrymandering strategy to strengthen grip on power04:51
As Congress fails on climate (again), focus turns to executive options for Biden05:32
Most threats against election workers, stoked by Trump's Big Lie, go unpunished: Reuters 09:36
Archive: Soviet Union no more05:06
Covid tests don't do what you think they do, Dr. Fauci explains07:58
Reduced severity of Omicron illness shifts focus from case numbers to hospitalizations03:58
'The common enemy is the virus': Fauci calls for national unity in fighting Covid03:32
'Lies lead to violence': Snyder on the Big Lie's toxic cycle03:06
Timothy Snyder, author of "On Tyranny" talks with Rachel Maddow about how proponents of the Big Lie are feeding an alternate reality they can only hope to perpetuate by seizing power.Jan. 7, 2022
Now Playing
'Lies lead to violence': Snyder on the Big Lie's toxic cycle03:06
UP NEXT
Republican deference to Big Lie over facts of January 6 exposes scary gap among Americans09:49
January 6th Committee making vital record in face of Big Lie and GOP disinformation07:05
Ambiguity in Garland speech leaves scope of DOJ focus a mystery04:10
Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal07:10
Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions04:27