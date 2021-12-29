IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

'It's a balancing act': New CDC guidance weighs practicality but raises questions

05:17

Andy Slavitt, former senior pandemic advisor to President Biden, and Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School for Public Health, talk about the CDC's new guidance shortening the amount of recommended isolation time after a positive Covid test.Dec. 29, 2021

