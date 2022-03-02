IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Incredible resilience': Photojournalist captures the humanity surviving Putin's onslaught

    While celebrating unity and hope, Biden also foreshadows Russian brutality in Ukraine

  • Why Biden hit a nerve with threat to seize Russian oligarchs' yachts

  • With Ukraine crisis, attention renewed on U.S. refugee policy

  • Putin ‘badly miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine says Biden

  • Anxious Ukrainians wonder at lack of progress by Russian convoy

  • White House reiterates commitment to NATO obligations

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar on War in Ukraine

  • Ukraine cities face intense shelling

  • How will the White House message on Ukraine?

  • Foreign and domestic agenda at SOTU Address

  • Rep. Himes: The next couple of weeks are not likely to be happy ones

  • Economy and Russia-Ukraine conflict take center stage at tonight's State of the Union

  • Michael Beschloss: Biden needs to talk about democracy in ‘existential danger’ of being ‘destroyed’

  • Speaker Pelosi: Putin is ‘afraid of a democracy on his doorstep, which Ukraine proposes’

  • Sen. Marco Rubio: Putin would prefer ‘not to escalate’ to the point of nuclear war

  • Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address

  • Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down'

  • Sen. Padilla urges Temporary Protected Status for Ukrainians

  • Reporter details experiences 'Trapped in Kharkiv's bloody bubble'

Rachel Maddow

'Incredible resilience': Photojournalist captures the humanity surviving Putin's onslaught

Lynsey Addario, photojournalist for the New York Times, talks about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is different from other wars she has photographed, and what she sees in the Ukrainians she has encountered trying to maintain their lives in the face of violence from Vladimir Putin.March 2, 2022

    While celebrating unity and hope, Biden also foreshadows Russian brutality in Ukraine

  • Why Biden hit a nerve with threat to seize Russian oligarchs' yachts

  • With Ukraine crisis, attention renewed on U.S. refugee policy

  • Putin ‘badly miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine says Biden

  • Anxious Ukrainians wonder at lack of progress by Russian convoy

