'I don't think there is a safe place': Kyiv residents fearful as Russian invaders close in
07:27
Alexander Prokhorenko, Kyiv resident and restaurant owner, talks with Rachel Maddow about the panic that has grown among the city's residents as Russian encroachment draws closer, the resolve to defend the city, and their plea for help from the world.Feb. 26, 2022
