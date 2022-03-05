'Heroic sabotage': Ukrainian mechanic partially sinks Russian oligarch's yacht

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin cracks down on news that threatens his war narrative; outlaws contradiction08:22
People in southern Ukraine prepare to disrupt Putin's assault plans03:32
'Heroic sabotage': Ukrainian mechanic partially sinks Russian oligarch's yacht01:51
'Heroic sabotage': Ukrainian mechanic partially sinks Russian oligarch's yacht01:51
Ayman Mohyeldin reports on the plight of Ukrainian mechanic Taras Ostapchu, who attempted to sink the multi-million dollar yacht of the Russian weapons-dealing oligarch that employed him.March 5, 2022
