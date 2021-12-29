'He looked out for people': Sen. Chuck Schumer remembers his friend and mentor Harry Reid
07:23
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Ayman Mohyeldin about the personal power of his friend and mentor and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and the legacy Reid left upon the U.S. Senate.Dec. 29, 2021
