IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why E. Jean Carroll's legal defeat of Donald Trump matters 

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    'He is nothing': E. Jean Carroll on the biggest surprise of confronting Trump in court

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow on Trump-Biden rematch: Not very much democracy in election about saving democracy

    09:04

  • Kornacki: 'There is no modern precedent for what we're seeing'

    09:57

  • Joy: Trump used New Hampshire victory speech to 'ritually humiliate' former rivals

    03:00

  • See Maddow shred Trump with live fact-check of victory speech

    11:01

  • Maddow: 'No reason' for Haley to drop out unless defendant Trump is acquitted

    07:57

  • Range of polling station services keeps voting convenient in New Hampshire

    05:15

  • 'The end of politics': Donald Trump makes simple offer to voters

    09:13

  • 'They clearly hate each other': Haley and DeSantis bring fire in final GOP debate before Iowa

    04:25

  • 'The Republican Party is in terribly ill health': Schiff cites frailty of U.S. political system

    03:28

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith among spate of officials targeted by holiday hoax 'swatting': NBC News

    02:53

  • Trump's day-one dictatorship tops litany of contrasts targeted by Biden campaign

    07:07

  • U.S. GOP shows unique rejection of democracy with embrace of Trump: Maddow

    06:33

  • ‘Not the end for Trump’s political career’: Maddow reacts to Trump's boot from Colorado ballot

    11:15

  • From Alex Jones to neo-Nazis, civil lawsuits offer a means of fighting a public menace

    07:19

  • Sex scandal, rape accusation drive Florida GOP to strip chair's power in model of self-policing 

    02:44

  • Maddow: Why does Trump keep talking like a fascist? Because it works.

    09:55

  • Texas abortion ban, Republican politics drive woman out of state for life-saving care

    09:22

  • Maddow: 'This Congress is pitiful.'; Historically weak output from a vital institution 

    04:28

Rachel Maddow

'He is nothing': E. Jean Carroll on the biggest surprise of confronting Trump in court

04:02

E. Jean Carroll, flanked by her lawyers, Roberta Kaplan and Shawn Crowley, talks with Rachel Maddow about her biggest personal realization in confronting and defeating Donald Trump in court. "He's nothing. He is like a walrus snorting."Jan. 30, 2024

  • Why E. Jean Carroll's legal defeat of Donald Trump matters 

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    'He is nothing': E. Jean Carroll on the biggest surprise of confronting Trump in court

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow on Trump-Biden rematch: Not very much democracy in election about saving democracy

    09:04

  • Kornacki: 'There is no modern precedent for what we're seeing'

    09:57

  • Joy: Trump used New Hampshire victory speech to 'ritually humiliate' former rivals

    03:00

  • See Maddow shred Trump with live fact-check of victory speech

    11:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All