'Have your ducks in a row': What to know about the judge in the Trump 2020 case

D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan does not come with the political baggage that has come up in other Donald Trump cases and has a solid reputation in terms of her conduct in court and her experience. Rachel Maddow talks with Andrew Weissmann about what to know about the judge in Donald Trump's newest federal criminal case.Aug. 2, 2023