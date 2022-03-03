'Good-faith basis' to conclude Trump engaged in federal crimes: January 6th Committee
09:09
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, discusses findings by the January 6th committee, revealed in a court filing in a federal case about obtaining documents from Trumpworld lawyer John Eastman, in which it is revealed that the committee has concluded that Donald Trump obstructed an official proceeding and "engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the U.S." March 3, 2022
