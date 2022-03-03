IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump was involved in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to overturn election, Jan. 6 committee argues

  • Now Playing

    'Good-faith basis' to conclude Trump engaged in federal crimes: January 6th Committee

    09:09
  • UP NEXT

    Why Biden hit a nerve with threat to seize Russian oligarchs' yachts

    02:35

  • Anxious Ukrainians wonder at lack of progress by Russian convoy

    04:11

  • 'Incredible resilience': Photojournalist captures the humanity surviving Putin's onslaught

    05:19

  • While celebrating unity and hope, Biden also foreshadows Russian brutality in Ukraine

    05:46

  • With Ukraine crisis, attention renewed on U.S. refugee policy

    03:03

  • White House reiterates commitment to NATO obligations

    02:01

  • Why sanctions may be the West's most powerful weapon against Putin and his oligarchs

    03:17

  • Morale remains high in Kyiv despite concerns about food supply, basic needs

    05:55

  • 'They need to stop him': Clinton calls on Putin aides to 'act for the good of Russia'

    02:28

  • Clinton hails global unity against Putin's threat to democracy

    05:03

  • Lack of cryptocurrency regulation leaves opportunity for Russians to evade sanctions

    03:08

  • Russians reject Putin and his war on Ukraine

    04:47

  • Anticipating repression under Putin, Ukrainians fight for their lives

    04:14

  • 'I don't think there is a safe place': Kyiv residents fearful as Russian invaders close in

    07:27

  • With Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, a strengthening of democracy: Ifill

    03:10

  • Putin's failure as a leader drives his resentment of Ukraine democracy

    10:21

  • Anti-war protests in Russia test Putin's dictator privilege of disregarding public opinion

    02:44

  • Pro-Russia Ukrainians resent being used by Putin to justify war: Engel

    06:52

  • Sadness, rage, and resolve: Ukraine supporters react as Putin lies his way into war

    09:33

Rachel Maddow

'Good-faith basis' to conclude Trump engaged in federal crimes: January 6th Committee

09:09

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, discusses findings by the January 6th committee, revealed in a court filing in a federal case about obtaining documents from Trumpworld lawyer John Eastman, in which it is revealed that the committee has concluded that Donald Trump obstructed an official proceeding and "engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the U.S." March 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Good-faith basis' to conclude Trump engaged in federal crimes: January 6th Committee

    09:09
  • UP NEXT

    Why Biden hit a nerve with threat to seize Russian oligarchs' yachts

    02:35

  • Anxious Ukrainians wonder at lack of progress by Russian convoy

    04:11

  • 'Incredible resilience': Photojournalist captures the humanity surviving Putin's onslaught

    05:19

  • While celebrating unity and hope, Biden also foreshadows Russian brutality in Ukraine

    05:46

  • With Ukraine crisis, attention renewed on U.S. refugee policy

    03:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All