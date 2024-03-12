IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Everything's for sale': Trump's TikTok flip-flop follows disturbing pattern
March 12, 202411:46

Rachel Maddow

'Everything's for sale': Trump's TikTok flip-flop follows disturbing pattern

11:46

Rachel Maddow looks at examples of Donald Trump completely reversing a strongly stated opinion at a time that appears to coincide with a donation or other financial incentive, a situation that is not likely to change given Trump's transactional nature and his growing desperation for money. March 12, 2024

