  • Maddow: Alignment with polar opposite Liz Cheney shows seriousness of Trump threat

  • 'A risk that we simply can't take': Why Trump's erratic lame duck raises red flags

    'Dangerous and chilling': Cheney describes the moment she learned Trump's 2020 scheme

    'He is not the lesser of two evils': Cheney emphasizes severity of Trump threat

  • Cheney warns of Speaker Johnson's willingness 'to do things he knew to be wrong' for Trump

  • 'Wildly unconstitutional': GOP flagged Trump's election scheme in private, Cheney book reveals

  • 'I'm not your girlfriend': Cheney blasts GOP men getting emotional over impeachment

  • Cheney to Republicans: 'We have a particular duty to step up' against Trump

  • 'Like a moral tug of war for the soul': Horrific knife attack sets up modern political showdown

  • Republican refusal to certify local election results seen as dress rehearsal for 2024 chaos

  • Republican threat to Fani Willis runs into legal wall at state supreme court

  • Benefits of historic auto union worker contracts redound to non-union labor as well

  • Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times

  • 'This is what they do': U.S. sees familiar pattern of authoritarian attack on the media

  • 'No way to run a democracy': Court advances new attack on Voting Rights Act

  • How fallout from a major Trump family scandal illustrates institutional self-policing

  • Why the Supreme Court's new toothless code of ethics matters 'a little bit'

  • Trump tests Republican Party willingness to follow him into fascism

  • Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system

  • Report paints ominous picture of early days of planned second Trump term

Rachel Maddow

'Dangerous and chilling': Cheney describes the moment she learned Trump's 2020 scheme

In her new book, "Oath and Honor," former Rep. Liz Cheney describes when she first learned about Donald Trump's fake elector scheme, just two days before January 6. Cheney talks with Rachel Maddow about her reaction when she realized what was about to happen. Dec. 5, 2023

