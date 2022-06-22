IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

'CYA lawyers' earn shameful distinction among villains and heroes in January 6th hearings

Chris Hayes expresses his disappointment in the January 6th hearing witnesses who were not part of Donald Trump's team of plotters but who recognized the illegality of what was being attempted and rather than stand up or speak out, passed the buck to someone more willing to do the job. June 22, 2022

