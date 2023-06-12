'Croix de Feu' attempts to take France by storm in 1934

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
This newsreel from Getty describes the organizing of the Croix de Feu, "Crosses of Fire," and the events of February 6th, 1934 in Paris, an attempted fascist coup against the democratic government of France. Listen to episode 1 of Rachel Maddow presents: Déjà News for the full story.June 12, 2023

