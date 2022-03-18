IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Boy who fled Ukraine alone reunites with mother in Slovakia

  • Doctors describe 'Hell on Earth' in wake of Russian bombing of Mariupol

  • 'Switchblade' drones included in new U.S. military aid package for Ukraine

  • Ukraine emphasizes higher stakes for the world in appeal for aid in fighting Russia's war

  • Where to from here? How should the U.S. approach policy as Putin grows more belligerent?

  • Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance

  • In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter

  • Hungarian couple shares living space with Ukrainian refugees 

  • 'Russia will not stop': Ukraine presses case for more support 

  • Selo i Ludy performs The Mighty Deieper

  • U.S. right-wing conspiracy theory feeds Russia new excuse for waging war on Ukraine

  • Facts about Russia's war in Ukraine find a way past Putin's censorship

  • 'To be, or not to be': Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion for their very existence

  • Fearing dwindling options, Ukrainian mother flees basement with son for border's safety

  • China joins Russia in alarming new bioweapon propaganda campaign

  • For hospitalized children, escaping Putin's brutality in Ukraine carries extra peril

  • How the West can help Russians change their corrupt leadership

  • For some Ukrainian parents, escape to border is a round trip

  • As millions flee Putin's war in Ukraine, journalists focus on the individuals

  • For Ukrainian refugees, hope for what's ahead and paid for what is left behind

Rachel Maddow

'Celebration of survival' holds new meaning for Jewish Ukrainian refugees

Ali Velshi reports on a Purim celebration in Budapest, Hungary where the local community has welcomed many Jewish Ukrainians who fled Vladimir Putin's invasion.March 18, 2022

