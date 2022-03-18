'Celebration of survival' holds new meaning for Jewish Ukrainian refugees

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi reports on a Purim celebration in Budapest, Hungary where the local community has welcomed many Jewish Ukrainians who fled Vladimir Putin's invasion.March 18, 2022
