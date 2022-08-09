IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Astonishing': Search warrant reflects DOJ's lack of trust in Trump: Rosenberg

'Astonishing': Search warrant reflects DOJ's lack of trust in Trump: Rosenberg

Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about what can be concluded about the investigation into Donald Trump from what has been reported so far about the FBI's execution of a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Aug. 9, 2022

Play All