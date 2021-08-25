'As moronic as it is selfish': Officials rip congressmen for impromptu Afghanistan trip
John Hudson, national security reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the "absolute irate anger" expressed by Biden administration officials at Rep. Seth Moulton and Rep. Peter Meijer for taking it upon themselves to travel to Afghanistan in the midst of extremely intense U.S. operations using all available resources to conduct the largest airlift in history. Aug. 25, 2021