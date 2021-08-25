'An incredible full circle event': CIA target Taliban leader freed by Trump meets with CIA
John Hudson, national security reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the ironic twist in the story of Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was captured in a joint CIA-Pakistani operation and imprisoned for years before being freed by the Trump administration and met Monday with new authority with the head of the CIA, William Burns. Aug. 25, 2021