    'A risk that we simply can't take': Why Trump's erratic lame duck raises red flags

Rachel Maddow

'A risk that we simply can't take': Why Trump's erratic lame duck raises red flags

Former Rep. Liz Cheney talks with Rachel Maddow about why Donald Trump's staffing changes during his post-election loss lame duck period were not only unusual but represent a dangerous shift in his mindset that portends ominously if he were to win a second term.Dec. 5, 2023

