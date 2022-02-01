'A pernicious threat': Trump incitement of mob triggers security, safety concerns
Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis asking for security help in a public letter after Donald Trump criticism of prosecutors investigating him caused an increase in threats.Feb. 1, 2022
Maddow announces upcoming hiatus to work on Bag Man and other projects
